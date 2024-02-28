The brand-new upscale development will consist of "a combination of stylish contemporary standard and superior bedrooms, along with spacious luxury studio and one-bed apartments in the signature Radisson design", the hotel group notes.

Plans also include for a high-end rooftop bar and lounge providing panoramic views across the city and a "stunning" destination restaurant on the ground floor, as well as a gym and meeting space.

READ MORE: Luxury chain opens first Scottish hotel in city centre

The proposed site for the new property is at 90/96 Maxwell Street and 40 Fox Street, which is currently occupied by a dilapidated former warehouse building.

Adela Cristea, Vice President, Business Development UK, Ireland & Nordics at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “This is an exciting time for Radisson Hotel Group; this is the first serviced apartment concept signing in the UK for us and we are absolutely thrilled to showcase it in Glasgow.

"Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow will perfectly complement our award-winning Radisson RED and Radisson Blu properties, both of which are established, great brand representations in this amazing city.

"This new development will provide more choice for guests, with a home from home experience within the luxury of a Radisson environment.”

Jay Singh, Director of Regent Property Glasgow said: “We are delighted to work on this new venture with such a prestige brand by our side and we look forward to making a significant contribution to the regeneration of the Clydeside and St Enoch area.”