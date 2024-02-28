Multi-national hospitality brand Radisson has announced Glasgow as the location for its first Hotel & Serviced Apartments in the UK.
Located in the city centre, and with a target opening date of 2027, it will be the first serviced apartment offering for the Group in the UK.
The brand-new upscale development will consist of "a combination of stylish contemporary standard and superior bedrooms, along with spacious luxury studio and one-bed apartments in the signature Radisson design", the hotel group notes.
Plans also include for a high-end rooftop bar and lounge providing panoramic views across the city and a "stunning" destination restaurant on the ground floor, as well as a gym and meeting space.
READ MORE: Luxury chain opens first Scottish hotel in city centre
The proposed site for the new property is at 90/96 Maxwell Street and 40 Fox Street, which is currently occupied by a dilapidated former warehouse building.
Adela Cristea, Vice President, Business Development UK, Ireland & Nordics at Radisson Hotel Group, said: “This is an exciting time for Radisson Hotel Group; this is the first serviced apartment concept signing in the UK for us and we are absolutely thrilled to showcase it in Glasgow.
"Radisson Hotel & Serviced Apartments Glasgow will perfectly complement our award-winning Radisson RED and Radisson Blu properties, both of which are established, great brand representations in this amazing city.
"This new development will provide more choice for guests, with a home from home experience within the luxury of a Radisson environment.”
Jay Singh, Director of Regent Property Glasgow said: “We are delighted to work on this new venture with such a prestige brand by our side and we look forward to making a significant contribution to the regeneration of the Clydeside and St Enoch area.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here