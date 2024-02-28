Mr Greer wrote to Alisdair Barron calling for a review of expenses policy in the wake of the information, which was revealed via a Freedom of Information request.

The Scottish Greens MSP described the over £13,000 spent a private members' club in London "alarming", as well as pointing to "substantial" travel expenses which included the use of a Priority Pass for airport lounge access.

Mr Greer wrote: "Whilst I acknowledge that the FOI release did not contextualise individual costs, both the specific nature and overall volume appear hard to justify.

"For example, it is hard to envision how use of a private club could represent best value for money when overnight accommodation for staff is required in London.

"It is particularly distressing for college staff to see expenses such as these be accrued by senior management given the backdrop of redundancy processes and long-running difficulties in industrial relations which have often resulted in strike action.

"To ensure that college staff and the general public can have confidence in the financial management of the college I would ask that you commission a review of expenses policy to ensure that best value for money is being sought."

Responding to The Herald story, City of Glasgow College said: "City of Glasgow College is a global player in professional and technological education with thousands of overseas students and partnerships all over the world which deliver direct, tangible benefits to our students.

"We generate valuable income from both overseas and UK contracts which provide invaluable work experience and direct employment opportunities for our students. Our Principal plays a pivotal role in successfully developing and maintaining these external partnerships and for a modest investment in travel expenses of around £5,000 per year, we have generated some £5 million each year over the past five years through these partnerships.

“We have more than 100 international partnerships, spanning six continents across 26 countries, with some 4,000 full-time and part-time international students from 150 nationalities benefitting from our world-class provision and Super Campus in Glasgow. We train almost half of all the UK’s Merchant Navy officers, working closely with the Merchant UK Navy Training Board; and the world’s top 20 shipping companies, many of which have offices in London.

"These travel costs are very heavily offset by the substantial amounts of revenue being brought into the College.”