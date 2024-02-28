A pub and restaurant described as a local institution have been brought to market for sale.
Graham + Sibbald is marketing The Vaults Public House and Restaurant, which it said is a "charming operation".
The agent said The Vaults is "an institution in Girvan serving drouthy residents and tourists all year round".
The agent also said: "This pub is a true gem offering a charming turnkey operation, benefiting from a healthy balance of tourist trade mixed with local clientele.
"The premises is well-known establishment in Girvan and beyond, offering an excellent range of drinks and warm hearty pub grub."
Doreen John, the current owner of the Ayrshire business, said: “I have owned The Vaults for the last 30 years and now find it time to put my feet up and retire. I came to Girvan as a young woman 30 years ago and have seen many changes within the trade.
“One significant change was developing a restaurant within the lounge area some 10 years ago which has proved very successful. The Vaults has a darts team, two domino teams, weekly poker and a pool table.
“I truly believe that The Vaults is a great business opportunity.”
