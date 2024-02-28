If you're looking to buy a couple of beers but aren't sure if you will be able to or are just curious about the times, here is when you can buy alcohol in Scotland.

What is minimum unit pricing and how does it work?





Minimum Unit Pricing was introduced in Scotland in 2018. (Image: PA)

According to the Scottish Government website, minimum unit pricing, which was introduced in 2018, works by adding an extra 50 pence per unit of alcohol onto the price of a beverage (this is set to rise in September to 65p).

This means the more alcohol present in the drink, the higher the price.

Minimum unit pricing sets a "floor price" for a unit of alcohol, meaning it cannot be sold for less than this.

What is the drink drive limit in Scotland and what penalties are there?





The law in Scotland states that drivers getting behind the wheel of a vehicle cannot exceed:

50 milligrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of blood.

22 micrograms of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath.

67 milligrammes per 100 millilitres of urine.

Exceeding this may result in fines of up to £2500, a jail term of up to three months and a possible driving ban for those sitting behind a wheel.

Those driving while under the influence of alcohol could face up to six months in prison, an unlimited fine and a driving ban of up to one year.

Causing death with a vehicle while intoxicated is punishable by a further 14 years in prison.

There are a number of penalties for those driving a car under the influence of alcohol in Scotland. (Image: Getty)

When can you buy alcohol in Scottish shops?





Those looking to buy alcohol at supermarkets and shops across Scotland can only do so within certain hours.

At the time of writing, purchases of alcohol outside of hospitality settings can only be made between the hours of 10am and 10pm.

This goes for both corner shops and supermarket chains like Tesco, Aldi and Asda.