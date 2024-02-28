The United States vetoed a draft security council resolution last week. It was the third American veto of a draft resolution since the start of the fighting.

The UK, which is one of the five permanent members of the security council, has always abstained.

The question came as US President Joe Biden said he hopes to have a ceasefire in place by Monday.

However, Israel has not commented and officials from Hamas said the two sides are still some distance apart.

Israel's large-scale air and ground campaign in Gaza came after after Hamas gunmen killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel.

The attackers also took 253 people hostage.

The health ministry in the Gaza Strip says at least 29,878 people have been killed in the territory since then, with another 70,215 wounded.

In PMQs, Mr Flynn asked the Prime Minister if he shared the President’s confidence.

Mr Sunak replied: “We have consistently called for an immediate humanitarian pause which would allow for the safe release of hostages, including British nationals and more aid to reach Gaza. We welcome progress on a deal.

“As the honourable gentleman said, there has been progress and we urge everyone on all sides to seize the opportunity.

“And I've been clear that we must seize the momentum from this terrible tragedy to find a lasting resolution to this conflict, which delivers on the promise of a two state solution and ensures that Israelis and Palestinians can live in dignity and security.”

The Aberdeen South MP told the Commons that Parliament had “equivocated and this government on three occasions at the United Nations has abstained when it could have voted for a ceasefire.”

He added: “Abstentionism is not leadership. So can I ask the Prime Minister should this matter now come before the United Nations with a ceasefire, potentially in sight, will he use his government's vote in order to deliver that ceasefire?”

The Prime Minister said the UK would support the “draft resolution that was discussed with colleagues at United Nations last week, but just calling for an immediate full ceasefire now, which collapses back into fighting within days or weeks and indeed does not release hostages including British hostages is not in anyone's interest.”

“We must work towards a permanent ceasefire, and that starts with an immediate humanitarian pause to get aid in and hostages out. I agree with the honourable gentleman about the suffering of the people in Gaza and in this country we should be proud of everything we are doing to help them and provide them the life saving aid that they deserve.”