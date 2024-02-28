Part church organ and part catamaran, the Water Organ’s sensors measured the temperature, speed and turbidity of the water, as well as recording the direction of the flow in order to create musical sound.

Borders-based composer, Greg Harradine used the data to create the ebb and flow of the melody, the tempo and the keys of his composition ‘Flux Alluvia’, with will be performed in the Borders in March.

READ MORE: Walk this way to bring Ayrshire’s fascinating history to life

Flux Alluvia has been written for string sextet and comprises three movements - The River Was, The River Is and The River Will Be- linked to particular stretches of the River Tweed at Peebles, Kelso, and Norham in Northumberland,

The composer visited to take in sights, sounds and susurrations of the river before writing the piece.

Mark Zygadlo’s Water Organ (Image: NQ)

The music is one element of a five-year programme of creative activities organised by Connecting Threads, the cultural strand of a £25 million Destination Tweed scheme.

A new 113-mile ‘source to sea’ trail forms the core of the Destination Tweed project, and provides the focal point for a range of river and landscape enhancements, a community archaeology project, a community grants scheme and a number of educational initiatives.

All will combine to deliver significant economic, environmental, educational and social benefits to the south of Scotland and North Northumberland.

Joanna Helfer, River Culture Animateur, Destination Tweed Connecting Threads Project said; “While the Tweed has provided artistic inspiration for generations, we believe it is rare for the river to have so closely influenced the composition of a creative work.

“The combination of the data from the Water Organ and Greg’s talents as a composer have created a truly unique piece and we hope that communities from across the Tweed catchment and beyond will come along to experience the premiere of an exciting new work inspired by this very special river.”

READ MORE: A wonderful Scots walled garden to visit

Luke Fisher, Tweed Forum’s Destination Tweed Project Director said; “Destination Tweed’s Connecting Threads project aims to encourage communities to make deeper connections to the river environment and to themselves and also seeks to foster a feeling of shared ownership that will help to protect the Tweed in future generations.

“We hope that this new composition and the story behind its development will engage and entertain all who attend and illustrate the continued importance of the river as a source of joy and inspiration.”

The River Tweed (Image: NQ)

Flux Alluvia will be performed at 3pm on Sunday 17 March 2024 in Kelso Old Parish Church by the Amici String Sextet, a group of professional musicians from the Scottish Borders, Edinburgh, Newcastle and Glasgow. Entry is free of charge.

The performance will be preceded by a screening of Tweed Sounds, a short film by Jane Somers shot during the Water Organ’s visit to the Tweed in 2023. Greg Harradine will introduce the performance and will take part in a short Q&A alongside artist Mark Zygadlo and members of Amici afterwards.

Connecting Threads is a Southern Uplands Partnership project and is supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Esmée Fairbairn Foundation and Creative Scotland.