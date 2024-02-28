Justin Currie, the singer of Scots ban Del Amitri has revealed he's been diagnosed with Parkinson's.
The band reformed in 2014 and will support Simple Minds on their European tour before headlining HebCelt festival on the Isle of Lewis.
Ahead of that tour singer-songwriter Currie shared that he was diagnosed with Parkiinson's, a degenerative condition which affects the brain, after having trouble holding his guitar plectrum.
The singer told the BBC: "When you are doing something you know really well, like riding a bike or something and you suddenly can't do it properly anymore - you think you're going mad.
"I was spending the whole time on tour, when I was still playing the guitar on this song, just thinking about where the plectrum was between my fingers, and when you start thinking about things like that then all the other stuff just starts falling apart."
Del Amitri are best known for their songs 'Nothing Ever Happens' and 'Roll to Me', as well as 'Don't Come Home Too Soon' which was used as the official Scotland team song for the 1998 World Cup.
They have sold over six million albums worldwide, with their last album Fatal Mistakes reaching number five on the albums chart.
