It was put on the market in October 2020, when hotels in Scotland were temporarily closed because of coronavirus restrictions.

The property, which located just a few minutes’ walk from Cruden Bay Golf Club, attracts a range of business travellers, domestic holidaymakers, and international tourists. It includes five en-suite bedrooms, spacious lounge, restaurant, breakfast room, and public bar with separate entrance.

Brian Sheldon, regional director of selling agent Christie & Co, said: “This sale was a fantastic opportunity for a new owner to acquire a small family-run hotel in a location which attracts custom on a local, regional and national basis. The St Olaf Hotel is an ideal location for business people, tourists and holidaymakers.

“We wish the previous owners all the best as they look forward to a well-earned retirement. We also wish the buyers every success and we're sure they will further enhance this already established and popular business.”