The business employs 14 staff, including two directors, eight coopers, one labourer and an apprentice. It started with a handful of people.

The cooperage’s floorspace has increased by 5,300 sq ft to 9,400 sq ft, and a new 10-year lease has been agreed.

Jamie Reilly, director of Westway Cooperage, said: “2024 is shaping up to be a very exciting year for Westway Cooperage. Our strategic investment in additional space paves the way for the expansion in our cask repair capacity for our key client base.”

He added: “Westway remains our ideal location, providing the flexibility needed for growth."

Gregor King, Canmoor’s asset manager at Westway, said: “We are delighted to have concluded this new lease with Westway Cooperage to facilitate their expansion into a refurbished unit as a consequence of the growth of their business.

“This is a perfect illustration of the benefits of locating at Westway, where a single entity owns the entire estate and we therefore have greater flexibility to accommodate our occupiers’ changing requirements.”

Andrew McCracken, director of property agent JLL, said: “Westway stands as one of Scotland's premier industrial parks, consistently drawing in substantial interest from industrial and logistics occupiers. Witnessing a new, ambitious business opt to expand its base here is truly encouraging."

Mr King said: “The growing appeal of Westway reflects our commitment to improving existing buildings and developing best-in-class industrial space with market-leading ESG (environmental, social and governance) credentials. This strategic focus is receiving positive feedback from potential occupiers in the Scottish market and we expect to be making further announcements about new lettings in the near future.

He added: “Construction work is also progressing well on Westway 90 and Westway 200, our two brand new speculative sheds, which will bring an additional 300,000 sq ft of high-quality industrial-logistics space to the park.”