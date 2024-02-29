Neither Mr Blackford or the SNP responded to The Herald’s request for a comment.

He was critical of Sir Lindsay following last week's Gaza debate, saying it was the Speaker's decision which had allowed the House of Commons and its procedures to descend "into absolute chaos”

Nevertheless, the motion has now been signed by 93 MPs, with little sign of the pressure on the Speaker abating. As well as nearly all of the SNP's parliamentary group, the motion has been backed by 47 Tory MPs, Plaid Cymru's three, and one independent.

It all stems from last week's debate when Sir Lindsay ignore his clerk and overturned precedent to allow a Labour amendment to an SNP motion to be taken.

Ultimately that led to the Commons backing an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire," but it meant the SNP’s motion as drafted, and its accusation that Israel was responsible for the “collective punishment” of people in Gaza, did not get voted on.

It also allowed Sir Keir Starmer to avoid an embarrassing rebellion. Up to 100 of his MPs were set to defy the whip and back the SNP motion.

The Speaker was subdued yesterday as he presided over Prime Minister’s Questions.

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s leader at Westminster used his time in the session, to ask about the situation in Gaza, and why the UK had repeatedly abstained on UN draft security council resolutions calling for a ceasefire.

Israel's large-scale air and ground campaign in Gaza came after Hamas gunmen killed about 1,200 people in southern Israel, and took another 250 hostage.

The health ministry in Gaza says that in last five months at least 29,878 people have been killed, with another 70,215 wounded.

Mr Flynn told the Commons that Parliament had “equivocated and this government on three occasions at the United Nations has abstained when it could have voted for a ceasefire.”

He added: “Abstentionism is not leadership. So can I ask the Prime Minister should this matter now come before the United Nations with a ceasefire, potentially in sight, will he use his government's vote in order to deliver that ceasefire?”

The Prime Minister said the UK would support the “draft resolution that was discussed with colleagues at United Nations last week, but just calling for an immediate full ceasefire now, which collapses back into fighting within days or weeks and indeed does not release hostages including British hostages is not in anyone's interest.”

Earlier, replying to questions from Sir Keir, the Prime Minister refused to rule out Nigel Farage being welcomed into the Conservatives.

He was asked twice if he would allow the former Ukip leader and I'm A Celebrity campmate into his party.

He was also asked to explain why he is allowing Liz Truss to stand as a Tory candidate following a number of controversial appearances at an event in the US.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland, the former prime minister claimed her brief time in No 10 had been hobbled by the “deep state”, and blamed transgender and environmental activists in the civil service.

She also appeared alongside Steve Bannon and did not criticise him when he described the founder of the far-right English Defence League, Tommy Robinson as a “hero”.

Sir Keir said Ms Truss, in “search of fame and wealth” had “taken to slagging off Britain at every opportunity.”

“She claimed that as Prime Minister she was sabotaged by the deep state. She also remained silent as Tommy Robinson, that right-wing thug, was described as a hero. Why is he allowing her to stand as a Tory MP at the next election?”

Mr Sunak replied: “I don’t believe a single member of this House supports Tommy Robinson. But if he wants to talk about former leaders and predecessors, the whole country knows his record because he sat there while antisemitism ran rife in his party and not once but twice backed a man (Jeremy Corbyn)who called Hamas friends.”

In his final question, the Labour leader said: “The truth is these are no longer the Tories your parents voted for and the public can see it.

“The Prime Minister has lost control of his party to the hordes of malcontents, the tin-foil-hat brigade over there, the extremists who wrecked the economy, all lining up to undermine him, humiliate him and eventually to get rid of him.

“When will he ever stand up to them, and end the pathetic spectacle of a Tory Party that used to try and beat Nigel Farage now giving up and dancing to his tune instead?”

Mr Sunak pointed to the by-election campaign in Rochdale where Labour pulled support for its candidate Azhar Ali after reports emerged that he had blamed “people in the media from certain Jewish quarters” for the suspension of a pro-Palestinian MP.

Two of the other candidates are also ex-Labour MPs.

He said: “Utterly shameless from someone who stood by while antisemitism ran rife in his party, oversaw the appalling situation in Rochdale and twice backed (Mr Corbyn), and in the last few weeks we have seen Members of Parliaments’ homes surrounded, their events disrupted, council meetings threatened, and just last week we saw the very rules that govern this place abused because of intimidation.

“While he might want to bend to mob rule, we will face down the extremists and stand up for British values.”