AN invoice finance provider set up to support small and medium-sized enterprises in Scotland has loaned £4.4 million in its first year of operation.
US-based Sallyport Commercial Finance joined forces with financial services veteran Andy Tait to launch a new commercial lending operation in Glasgow in February last year. Mr Tait had previously launched the Scottish arm of Bibby Financial Services in 1999.
One year on and the company says it has doubled in size and plans to increase its headcount by 50% this year. It plans to open a new permanent base in England to accommodate its expanding operations.
Sallyport provides invoice finance facilities to companies in sectors such as haulage, recruitment, manufacturing, and healthcare to help them in cash flow. It has been extending its reach throughout England and Northern Ireland as well as Scotland. In the last 12 months it has funded over £22m in client invoices.
Mr Tait said: : “As businesses continue to feel the financial squeeze of soaring energy prices, the ongoing impact of Brexit and the cost-of-living crisis, we’ve seen first-hand the positive impact invoice financing has had on businesses by freeing up working capital and boosting cash-flow.
“Our very first client, Harmony Healthcare, has doubled its turnover with our support, enabling the company to create 110 new jobs in the home care sector. It has been gratifying to see such positive impact in our first year of trading, and we look forward to helping even more businesses as we expand our operations in 2024.”
Rajesh Doshi, chief executive of Harmony Healthcare said: “With Sallyport, we've not only found financial stability but also peace of mind. Their commitment to understanding our unique needs and providing tailored solutions has played an integral role in the continuous growth of Harmony Healthcare.
“To any business searching for a factoring service that is both efficient and understands the intricacies of your operations, I wholeheartedly recommend Sallyport. They've been a game-changer for us.”
As Sallyport marks the 10th and 5th anniversaries of its US and Canadian branches, the group's total funding exceeds £100 million.
