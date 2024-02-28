Graham Norton, Jean Johansson and Janey Godley were among the stars who descended on the Glasgow Film Theatre for the opening night of the Glasgow Film Festival.
The festival is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, with screenings across the city.
Allison Gardner, CEO of Glasgow Film and director of GFF, said: “I am extremely proud to have been here for every one of Glasgow Film Festival’s 20 editions. My thanks goes to everyone who has helped us to get this far. Many, many people have worked incredibly hard to make this the friendliest film festival in the world.
"One of my highlights of GFF is our Audience Award, this year sponsored by MUBI. The Audience Award supports emerging talent and it’s a joy to see these films play in front of our dedicated audiences. Watch all eight of our hand picked films and support these directors at the early stages of their directing careers.
"Over the years, at Glasgow Film Festival, we have supported Scottish films and talent. Something that we are very proud to have done and this year is no exception. We also champion Scottish films from our past and this year we have some fantastic anniversaries to honour.
"My advice to everyone is to choose films you know nothing about and take a chance, you might discover a hidden gem (and the programme is positively bursting with them!) that will stay with you forever. Here’s to the next 20 years.”
Ben Luxford, from the BFI, said: “The Glasgow Film Festival is delivering another fantastic programme in venues across Glasgow, plus elements which reach far beyond the city’s borders.
"It promises to be another great Festival and we hope as many audiences as possible will be able to enjoy it thanks to National Lottery funding."
