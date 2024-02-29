Emergency services attended but Mr Low, from Aberfeldy, was pronounced dead at the scene. His death was initially treated as "medical-related", but the fatal gunshot wound was discovered during a post-mortem exam five days later.

A Police Scotland spokesman said that “extensive inquiries” were ongoing into the death, but questions have been raised about the delay in identifying his death as murder.

READ MORE: Murder investigation after man shot dead while walking dog

The spokesman said: “Mr Low’s death was initially assessed as being non-suspicious and medical-related, but following a medical examination it was established he had injuries consistent with being fatally shot.

“The major investigation team were then contacted and a two-doctor post-mortem examination was scheduled.

“A post-mortem examination took place on February 23 which confirmed Mr Low had been fatally shot. A murder inquiry was launched immediately after.

“Family liaison officers were identified and Brian’s next of kin were made aware on the afternoon of Saturday February 24 about the significant update in the case.”

Forensic officers have been combing the area (Image: PA)

Local MSP John Swinney, the former deputy first minister, told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live that he had concerns.

"I want to understand why there was a gap of some considerable distance and time between the discovery of Mr Low's body and the disclosure that there was a suspicion Mr Low had been murdered...because as I understand it, Mr Low had been shot," he said.

Mr Low, a retired groundsman who worked on the Edradynate Estate until his retirement in February of last year, had been walking his black Labrador along a remote track when he was shot.

Detective Chief Inspector Martin Macdougall, of the major investigation team, said his family continue to be supported by specialist officers, and have asked for their privacy to be respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

He said: “Since criminality was established on Friday evening, the (detectives) have carried out a number of lines of inquiry and we are keeping an open mind as to the motive in this case.

“We are now turning to the public for information. Aberfeldy is a remote area with a close-knit community. Anything unusual would stand out.

“I am asking anyone with information, if you noticed anything out of the ordinary or heard anything of concern, to please contact us. It could be vital to our investigation.”

READ MORE: Third charged in connection with Hogmanay shooting death

Local Area Commander Greg Burns said: “I understand this is an extremely concerning incident for a small, rural community but please be assured we are doing all we can to piece together the full circumstances and find whoever is responsible.

“High visibility patrols remain in the area and there will be an increased police presence as the investigation continues.”

He added: “This includes officers going door-to-door and I would encourage anyone with concerns to speak to them.”