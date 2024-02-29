A commuter has been injured after being doused with hot coffee on a busy train station platform.
Morning passengers said that the man was struck in the face with the liquid, thrown by another commuter at Glasgow Queen Street station.
Travellers detained the man thought to have thrown the coffee, while police have been summoned.
The incident happened in the station’s main building, near to a coffee kiosk.
One traveller said he saw the injured man being treated with cold water while he waited for emergency services to arrive.
He said: "I was queuing for a coffee when this man walked past me and dropped an empty cup, and then all of a sudden I saw lots of people running past to stop him getting out of the station. There weren't any cops around.
“It was up to passengers to stop this guy getting away. ScotRail staff seemed to be keeping their distance. The man who got coffee in his face was obviously shaken up. Someone was pouring water on to his face. It looked sore."
British Transport Police are investigating the incident.
