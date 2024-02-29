A textile design student from the north east of Scotland is celebrating after making an early career debut on Savile Row, London’s famous luxury tailoring street.
Lois Cowie, 23, from Buckie in Moray, said she was “thrilled” to see one of her textile designs on display in Savile Row as a men’s sports jacket after winning an industry competition at Heriot-Watt University’s School of Textiles and Design.
Yorkshire weaver, Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, and Savile Row fashion house and tailor, Huntsman, set the student textile design challenge a year ago and have now woven and hand-made Lois’s winning design into a luxury sports jacket.
Seeing the jacket for the first time in Huntsman’s store at 11 Savile Row, London, Lois said: “It’s an incredible feeling to see my design idea transform from a spark of inspiration into this astonishingly beautiful and superbly made sports jacket.
“I am chuffed to bits and really excited about how this might help me pursue my dream of a career in textiles design.”
READ MORE: First Bus creates streetwear collection inspired by Scotland's bus routes
Campbell Carey, the Head Cutter and Creative Director at Huntsman, and Iain Milligan, Managing Director of Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, both trained in Galashiels at The Scottish College of Textiles, the forerunner to Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design.
They challenged third year students on Heriot-Watt’s BA (Hons) Design for Textiles degree to design a new lambswool fabric for menswear sports jacketing that was bold and fresh.
Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, an internationally renowned fabric manufacturer that supplies the Royal Household and customers including the world's biggest design houses, then wove Lois’s winning design into a 60-metre length of cloth.
Iain Milligan said: “We were looking for a textile design that combined a bit of ingenuity and excitement and were really impressed with Lois’s design. Our process included translating Lois’s design to make sure it was suitable to be woven through our production looms.
“It’s fantastic to see the final jacket and we think it will make a real style statement as weekend wear.”
As a bespoke tailor, Huntsman garments are made by hand and typically start with taking around 30 measurements to guarantee a perfect fit. The house was established in 1849 and has outfitted kings and queens, Hollywood stars, musicians and designers including Nicole Kidman, David Bowie, Coco Chanel and Marc Jacobs.
Campbell Carey said: “At Huntsman we are passionate about championing the future generation of bespoke craftspeople. Lois’s design is a perfect example of what can be achieved when contemporary skills are applied to traditional practices. Our team have really enjoyed working with Lois’s design and we’re delighted that she likes the result as much as we do. We think Lois has a natural flair for textile design and has a bright future ahead of her.”
Huntsman will now include Lois’s textile design in their fabric swatches, which customers use to choose the fabric for their garment.
Fiona Pankhurst, Assistant Professor in Woven Textile Design at Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design, said: “This has been a fantastic project for our school and has given our students a real insight into commercial textile design.
“We’re absolutely delighted for Lois that her design had made it onto Savile Row – and wish her all the best in her future career.”
READ MORE: Scotland’s largest community mosaic art project to be unveiled this week
Lois said her check design, in warm biscuit, red and pink colours, was inspired by the old sandstone buildings of Glasgow’s Merchant City, where she lived for a few years.
Knoll Yarns, a Yorkshire-based supplier of lambswool and pure new wool yarns to the UK and global knitwear and weaving industries, provided discounted yarn for the project.
Heriot-Watt School of Textiles and Design dates back to 1883, when classes in weaving, dyeing and chemistry were introduced to train workers for the local textiles industry.
The School is a centre of excellence in design, with Honorary Graduates including late British fashion icon, Dame Vivienne Westwood. It is based on Heriot-Watt’s Scottish Borders Campus, which is built around a historic mill in Galashiels, at the heart of Scotland's luxury textile industry.
Huddersfield Fine Worsteds has roots as far back as 1532 and is the only cloth merchant to hold a Royal Warrant to supply cloth to The Royal Household.
Huntsman notably inspired the luxury tailor house setting of the Kingsman movie trilogy, starring actor Colin Firth.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel