Parents in Scotland back LGBT-inclusive education in schools, according to a wide-ranging poll.
The survey carried found that almost three in four parents want their children taught about agree LGBT issues, with just 15% against.
Representatives of Scottish teaching unions have hailed the findings, which the founders of TIE said are representative of their experiences engaging with parents across the country.
The latest data was gathered by Survation through online interviews with more than 1000 parents at the beginning of October 2023. The group included those with children in primary school (47%), secondary school (31%) and nursery (22%).
In charts: parents support LGBT-inclusive schooling
The findings were welcomed by parents’ groups and teaching unions.
Leanne McGuire, Glasgow representative on behalf of the National Parent Forum of Scotland, said: “It is encouraging to see from the survey results that an overwhelming majority of parents and carers support LGBT Inclusive Education being taught in schools.
“Despite potential misconceptions fuelled by internet and social media misinformation, the data underscores the actual strong backing for incorporating LGBT Inclusive Education into the school curriculum.
“The survey shows strong support for children and young people learning about LGBT-related bullying and prejudice at school, and we know that the best way to break down these prejudices is through education and representation. This is why it is so important for our children and young people to receive a comprehensive education through understanding the diversity of our families and communities, and the prejudices they experience.”
