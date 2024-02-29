LGBT people face the fear of being stigmatised and disbelieved by police, support services being designed for heterosexual people, and a "systemic" lack of LGBT+ domestic abuse knowledge and inclusion across "most services".

For the few inclusive services, the report recorded prolonged waiting lists and "inadequate" safe accommodation for LGBT+ people, a problem which will only be worsened by impending cuts, the report's author Dr Steven Maxwell has warned.

He said: “Domestic abuse experiences of LGBTQ+ victims and survivors are overlooked and unheard. One in three LGBTQ+ adults will experience domestic abuse in their lifetime, the same level as heterosexual women.

"It has a profound impact on the mental health of individuals, including PTSD, depression, and suicidality.

“The report highlights multiple endemic failures to provide safe and timely support to LGBTQ+ victims of sexual violence and domestic abuse."

Published on Thursday (February 29) as part of LGBT History Month, the report is the work of Dr Maxwell and domestic abuse charity SafeLives.

Dr Maxwell said: "LGBTQ+ victims may feel they will be disbelieved if they report abuse to the police or seek support from public services.

"When they do seek support, often they cannot find any inclusive support, and can be met with prejudice and long waiting lists.

"There are many cases where LGBTQ+ victims have been left in very high-risk unsafe situations, with nowhere to go.

"An impending reduction in budget to already stretched sector services will worsen the situation."

According to Dr Maxwell, there are a number of steps that could reduce the high-risk situations LGBT+ victims experience.

The starting point, he says, is for the Scottish Government to look at the national policy Equally Safe, in which LGBT+ domestic abuse experiences are "invisible".

He is calling for a tailored national action plan to provide "visible competent measures" to meet people's needs.

Dr Maxwell said: "Stronger prevention, service inclusion messages, more inclusive safe spaces and practitioner workforce education would improve the situation.

"Without change, LGBTQ+ victims will continue to be isolated and placed in unsafe situations with vastly insufficient support.”

The report and its recommendations were discussed at a Scottish Parliament roundtable, chaired by Collette Stevenson MSP and attended by representatives from LGBT organisations, NHS Lothian, SafeLives, Police Scotland, and Rape Crisis Scotland.

Ms Stevenson, SNP MSP for East Kilbride, said: “Too many LGBTQ+ people who have experience of domestic abuse feel invisible and that support services don’t work for them.

"Gaining an insight from people with lived experience is important to understand how we can make meaningful change - and I was pleased that we could bring together various stakeholders in the Scottish Parliament.

“The launch of today’s report will continue the momentum - shining a light on the damaging effects of domestic abuse in LGBTQ+ relationships, which is often unreported or glossed over - and help politicians, policymakers and other stakeholders in shaping policies and services that are inclusive and tackle these issues.

“There are several recommendations in the report and I hope to lead a debate on this subject so that MSPs can discuss this in depth.”

Jessica Denholm, head of SafeLives Scotland, welcomed the research.

She said: “We were heartened to hear meaningful discussion of what inclusion of LGBT+ experiences of domestic abuse in our national response to this abuse, could and should look like.

“Across policy and practice, it’s vital that we can understand the gendered nature of domestic abuse and wider VAWG, which is mostly experienced by women, without losing sight of, or undermining, LGBT+ experiences of abuse."

Police Scotland and the Scottish Government have been contacted for comment.