Parliamentary rules means Standards Commissioner, Daniel Greenberg, keep the terms of the inquiry confidential until and those under investigation are barred from discussing the allegations until it has concluded.

However, last week the Guardian reported that Mr Gove failed to register VIP hospitality he enjoyed at a football match with a Conservative donor whose firm he had recommended for multimillion-pound personal protective equipment (PPE) contracts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was entertained at a Queens Park Rangers match in 2021 with David Meller, whose company Meller Designs was awarded six PPE contracts worth £164 million following the then-Cabinet Office minister’s referral in 2020, according to the newspaper.

Mr Gove’s spokesperson told the Guardian Mr Gove’s failure to declare the two complimentary tickets he received was an “oversight” and that he had written to parliamentary authorities to inform them of the potential omission.

The MPs’ code of conduct requires them to register gifts, benefits and hospitality over a value of £300.