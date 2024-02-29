Live

FMQs live: Calls for judge led into Emma Caldwell murder

FMQs
Politics
Scotland
By Andrew Learmonth

  • Humza Yousaf has said the Scottish Government is considering a judge led inquiry into the failings of the police investigation into the murder of Emma Caldwell.
  • Iain Packer was found guilty of the 2005 murder as well as charges against 22 women that included 11 rapes and a string of sexual assaults.

