A guest house in a popular Scottish town has been put on the market for sale.
Drysdale and Company, handling the sale, said it is an excellent lifestyle opportunity which also has potential for conversion to a large family home.
The agent said the “charming” eight-bedroom guest house with café, bar, breakfast room and “cafe sitooterie” also includes a three-bedroom owner's house and private gardens.
The nineteenth-century Caddon View, in Innerleithen, Peeblesshire, is also an hour’s drive from Edinburgh.
“Caddon View is an 1850 Victorian style stone detached property that has been operated by the current owners for over 10 years who are now pursuing a lifestyle change taking them away from the industry,” the agent said.
“It is two storeys in height with a pitched slate roof and includes a landscaped garden that encompasses the property and contains an outdoor seating area for the café and guests as well as a car park at the rear of the hotel.
“It has a 16-cover, licensed cafe not including the additional outdoor seating and the residents' bar room. The premises license also covers the garden area.
“The guest house also has a traditional styled lounge on ground level next to the principal entrance to the hotel along adjacent to a dining area directly opposite with 24 covers that currently only serves the guests staying."
Drysdale and Company said offers are invited.
Scottish textile design student makes debut on London’s famous Savile Row
A textile design student from the north east of Scotland is celebrating after making an early career debut on Savile Row, London’s famous luxury tailoring street.
Lois Cowie, 23, from Buckie in Moray, said she was “thrilled” to see one of her textile designs on display in Savile Row as a men’s sports jacket after winning an industry competition at Heriot-Watt University’s School of Textiles and Design. Yorkshire weaver, Huddersfield Fine Worsteds, and Savile Row fashion house and tailor, Huntsman, set the student textile design challenge a year ago and have now woven and hand-made Lois’s winning design into a luxury sports jacket.
Hotel with views of castle that inspired Dracula has been sold
A hotel overlooking the renowned Cruden Bay golf course in Aberdeenshire has been sold – more than three years after being first put on the market.
Family-run St Olaf Hotel, based in the seaside village of Cruden Bay, offers views of Slains Castle, a location believed to have inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula. It was put on the market in October 2020, when hotels in Scotland were temporarily closed because of coronavirus restrictions.
