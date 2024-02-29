The 24-year-old, who writes a regular column for The Herald, said: ‘To hit bestseller lists with my debut collection is such an incredible feeling.

"So many of the topics addressed in Poyums - like domestic abuse and mental illness - thrive in the silence and isolation of those experiencing them, and I wanted to write a book that helped others realise they weren’t alone.

"More than anything, Poyums is a book about connection, and I am incredibly grateful to everyone who has helped it find its community, from my agent and publisher to the readers and booksellers who’ve been so generous in their support.

"I couldn't have written Poyums without the Scots speaking communities who have preserved, protected and celebrated Scots, especially my family, to whom I am forever grateful."

Len Pennie

Written in a mixture of Scots and English, the collection deals frankly with issues like domestic abuse and online misogyny.

Poyums received more than 5,000 pre-orders across its editions, including 1,200 signed and dedicated copies sold through Edinburgh independent, The Portobello Bookshop.

Almost 1,000 signed copies were pre-ordered across Waterstones and the independents, with a further 1,000 copies pre-ordered in audiobook.

A passionate advocate for the promotion of marginalised languages, survivors of domestic abuse and the de-stigmatisation of mental illness, Pennie has grown a following of almost 1.5 million – with fans including Nigella Lawson, Susie Dent, and Michael Sheen.

The final poem in the collection, ‘I’m No’ Havin’ Children’, was a viral hit in 2020, gaining more than 1.2 million views and reported in national media.

Almost 500 copies were sold at publication week events, with Pennie performing and speaking at seven locations across Scotland, ranging from the National Library of Scotland to a newly-opened independent bookshop in Dollar.

The tour continues this week and beyond, with sold-out venues in London, Abergavenny, Bristol and Newcastle, and appearances at festivals UK-wide.

Meanwhile, a BBC documentary about Pennie's work for The Culture Scene was launched last week on iPlayer.

Helena Gonda, senior commissioning editor at Canongate, said: "It’s been incredible to see the rising demand for Lennie’s debut collection across the board, and particularly gratifying to be launching her straight to #2 on the bestseller list.

"Although deeply personal, her poems have a timeless universality and we’re thrilled with the response from readers so far!’

Poyums is now publisher Canongate's second ever poetry bestseller, after Lemn Sissay's Let the Light Pour In.

Ludo Cinelli, literary agent at Eve White said: "From the very first call at acquisitions stage, I knew that Len Pennie and Canongate would be a dream team.

"Len has cultivated one of the biggest poetry followings in the UK by speaking honestly, elegantly, and ardently about crucial issues of our time.

"The team at Canongate have helped her reach that audience and then some, with a hugely ambitious campaign and a stunning package. I am thrilled to see this partnership rewarded with a #2 Sunday Times Bestseller."