Taking its name from a village in Argyll and Bute, the venue will offer a 'truly relaxed all-day experience', with brunch, bar snacks and heartier dinners alongside cocktails, draught beer and wine from its bottle shop.

Pictured: Roberta Hall-McCarron (centre) with team members from The Little Chartroom in Edinburgh (Image: Supplied)

Ahead of the team member said: "A day at Ardfern will begin with brunch, featuring a selection of Scottish staples such as a beef haggis tattie scone, fried duck egg, brown sauce and a full Scottish breakfast with thick-cut bacon, homemade haggis and tattie scones.

"Lighter options like overnight oats with fig jam and almond crunch, and BBQ flatbread with girolles, asparagus and mushroom marmalade will also be available alongside cooked-to-order filled doughnuts, pastries from Company Bakery and freshly squeezed juice."

Pictured: A selection of brunch dishes, light bights and heartier dinner options will be available throughout the day at Ardfern (Image: Supplied)

In the evenings, the menu will move on to dishes including shrimp and langoustine potato rosti, chicken koftas and sharing pies.

The interiors at Ardfern will reference the landscape and colour palette of the coastal village it is named after, 'evoking the feeling of warmth and comfort' with a mixture of counter and table seating available.

The bar will also function as a bottle shop with wines available for purchase in-house or online, with options for nationwide delivery.

News of the opening comes after Hall-McCarron was this week awarded three AA Rosettes for the Little Chartroom, which is also located on Bonnington Road.

Pictured: The bar will also function as a bottle shop (Image: Supplied)

Also awarded three AA Rosettes was Mingary Castle, an acclaimed restaurant with rooms in Ardnamurchan run by chef owner Colin Nicholson and co-owner Jessica Thompson.

Nicholson told The Herald: "We are delighted.

“It means so much to be able to bring this award home to Ardnamurchan, helping to place this remote part of the country firmly on Scotland’s culinary map.

“To be listed amongst some of the UK’s most renowned restaurants is such an honour.”

Ardfern will be located at 10-12 Bonnington Road in Edinburgh.

For more information click here.