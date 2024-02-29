The A83 is an almost 100-mile trunk road connecting the Mull of Kintyre and southern Argyll to the shores of Loch Lomond.

About 1.3 million vehicles travel the route every year and it acts as an important transport link for mainland Argyll as well as the Inner Hebrides.

The landslip-plagued Rest and Be Thankful is the highest point of a scenic ten mile route running from Tarbet to the A83's junction with the B828.

READ MORE: The 19 year (and counting) wait for a solution to Scotland's most notorious road

When the key route is shut, motorists are sent onto a single track route, the Old Military Road (OMR), which runs through the centre of Glen Croe and acts as a diversion using a convoy system.

Last year Transport Scotland unveiled plans for its preferred option of building a £470m debris flow shelter to protect the A83's Rest and Be Thankful section.

The scheme comprises a mile-long, open-sided tunnel, costed at between £405m and £470m. Its selection follows design and assessment work on five options through the Glen Croe valley.

A debris flow shelter is akin to a tunnel with one open side and is a recognised means of protecting transport infrastructure and its users from falling rock and debris in areas susceptible to debris flows or landslides. Meanwhile improvements to the OMR are expected to be made while a long-term solution is progressed.

Transport Scotland said that the public engagement events will provide local communities and road users with the opportunity to meet the designers, as well as view and comment on the design development and the progress towards delivering the medium-term improvements along the OMR.

The landslip-plagued Rest and Be Thankful (Image: Traffic Scotland)

Cabinet Secretary for Transport Fiona Hyslop said: “The Scottish Government is steadfast in its commitment to delivering a long-term solution to the landslip risks at the A83 Rest and Be Thankful.

“The announcement last June of the preferred route option for the long-term solution was a significant confirmation of our commitment to improve the route. The design work for this is being progressed at pace with a view to publishing draft Orders by the end of this year.

“At the same time, we are progressing our plans to increase the resilience of the temporary diversion route along the Old Military Road (OMR) until the long-term solution to the challenges at the Rest and Be Thankful is in place. The first phase of the work to realign the southern end of the OMR route, reducing the risk of flooding, is well underway and expected to be complete this spring.

“Design work for both the long-term solution and future phases of the medium-term improvements is being taken forward and these public engagement events next month will update local communities and road users on how this design work is progressing and let them comment on our latest plans. A virtual exhibition will also go live on 18 March for those unable to attend the public events.

"All of this underlines the Scottish Government’s commitment to work with key stakeholders and local communities to ensure that Argyll and Bute remains open for business.”

Details of the public engagement events:

- Monday 18 March, 10am to 4pm - South Kintyre Development Trust Hall, 32 Kirk Street, Campbeltown, PA28 6BL

- Tuesday 19 March, 12noon to 7pm - Lochgilphead Baptist Church, Union Street, Lochgilphead, PA31 8LP

- Wednesday 20 March, 10am to 4pm - Lochgoilhead Village Hall, 8 Hall Road, Lochgoilhead, PA24 8AQ

- Thursday 21 March, 10am to 4pm - Three Villages Hall, Shore Road, Arrochar, G83 7AB