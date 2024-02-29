The technology will go on show at the National Gallery of Scotland, and allows wearers to visualise their response to exhibits in real time on the 3D display.

The technology is being brought to Scotland by the charity Art Fund, and will also tour museums and galleries in England, and Wales between April and July.

A gallery-goer looks at art while wearing a headset (Image: Art Fund)

By illustrating the impact of art on our brains and emotions, Art Fund hopes to encourage visiting museum and galleries with a National Art Pass, which allows members of the public to enjoy free entry to hundreds of museums, galleries and historic houses across the UK as well as 50 per cent off major exhibitions and discounts in museum shops and cafes.

The project highlights how people’s brains are stimulated when they experience art in museums and galleries, and aims to help answer the question of the fundamental value of art and the impact it has.

Visitors of all ages are invited to take part by viewing art or artefacts while wearing a headset that is connected to an electroencephalogram (EEG) monitor.

The technology will be on display at the National Galleries Scotland in Edinburgh on 6-7 July.

Research commissioned to accompany the project found that whilst 95 per cent of UK adults agree that visiting museums and galleries is beneficial, four in ten (40%) visit less than once a year and around one in six Brits (16%) believe that art has no impact on them.

However, the technology allows users to see the clear and immediate effect art can have on the human brain.

The device displays brainwaves (Image: Art Fund)

Art Fund Director, Jenny Waldman, said: “This technology shows how art can improve our wellbeing and emotions.

“Audiences love seeing the visualisation of their brainwaves when they look at different paintings and objects in museums, so we are thrilled to take this technology on tour.

“We hope by bringing the experience to audiences across the UK we can inspire more people to explore the amazing museums and galleries we have on our doorsteps.”