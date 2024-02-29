Built in 1903 and affectionately known as "The Caley", the five-star Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh was acquired by Henderson Park in July 2023. Described as part of the "social fabric" of Edinburgh for more than 120 years, the Category A listed 231-room hotel has hosted famous guests including Her Majesty the late Queen Elizabeth II and former US President Barack Obama.

The Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh, affectionately known as The Caley (Image: Henderson Park)

Situated at the west end of Princes Street overlooking Edinburgh Castle, work at The Caley will include infrastructure enhancements, bedroom refurbishment, and the upgrading and restoration of public areas to improve the guest and visitor experience.

On the North Bridge at the opposite end of Princes Street, Henderson Park is also in advanced work on the expansion of the Hilton Edinburgh Carlton. The ground floor will be extended and fully refurbished to include a new bar and lounge to cater for hotel guests and visitors, with additional bedrooms being added that will take the room count from 211 to 297.

Led by chief executive Peter Stack, Klarent Hospitality employs more than 60 people at its head office in Glasgow. The firm manages a portfolio of hotels across the UK and Europe which are owned by Henderson Park, including five Hilton Hotels in Scotland.

“We are proud to be the custodians of these two iconic hotels in Edinburgh city centre and have committed to significant investment plans to ensure that they continue to be market leading hotels for generations to come," Mr Stack said.

“We are looking forward to working and investing in our incredible hotel teams across Scotland to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers and create additional value on behalf of Henderson Park and its investors.”

Christophe Kuhbier, managing director at Henderson Park, added: “As owners of iconic hotels across the world, including several in Edinburgh, we have established a strong track record of investing in and improving these unique and historic assets to safeguard their longevity and unlock their full value potential on behalf of our investors.

"In Klarent, our specialist hospitality operator and asset manager, we have a seamlessly integrated team of experts that will deliver improvements that enhance guest experience for years to come.”