An Edinburgh restaurant group has announced plans to shut two of its city branches, including its 'first-ever' venue.
Founder Teddy Lee established the first Maki & Ramen in 2015 with a 'simple objective' of offering customers 'delicious, accessible, and high-quality' Japanese inspired dishes.
In the nine years since, the group has expanded across the UK with locations in both Glasgow and Manchester.
Last night, a statement issued on social media informed followers that they are now preparing to 'say goodbye' to both their West Richmond Street and Nicolson Street restaurants, and thanked the customers who have visited over the years.
It read: "Attention Edinburgh.
"Our West Richmond Street and Nicolson Street branches will be closing soon.
"We want to thank all of our local rameniacs who have been with us from the beginning of our journey.
"West Richmond Street being our first ever Maki & Ramen branch we are sad to be closing its doors to you all but excited for our next journey to take you all on.
"We hope to see you soon".
With an exact closure date has yet to be announced the group has urged ramen fans to check its website for further updates.
In 2022, Maki & Ramen founder Teddy Lee and chief operating officer Michael Salvador appeared in a Glasgow based edition of Come Dine With Me: The Professionals.
The duo ultimately missed out on the top spot to fellow Bath Street eatery Bloc, which impressed with a calorie laden deep-fried sticky toffee pudding.
Following his TV debut, Salvador said: “When Come Dine with Me approached us, Teddy and I just looked at each other and said ‘we have to do this’.
“I think what we learned was that not everyone is on board with Japanese food and we’ve still got some work to do to turn it mainstream.
“The guys from Bloc and Amore d’Italia were great, we still keep in touch.
“The whole experience was really fun; I’d do it again.”
For more information, find the Maki & Ramen website here.
