The shops will close in the next four to six weeks, The Body Shop said, with 489 jobs to be lost as a result.

Read more: The Body Shop to close 75 more stores in the coming weeks

It comes after the retailer announced plans to close almost half of its 198 outlets in the UK, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.

Seven shops were shut last week in the first part of the restructuring.

Joint administrator Tony Wright said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”

The Body Shop said it will keep 116 UK stores open.

Founded in Brighton in 1976, the brand was based on a ethical business model which would prove to be decades ahead of its time.

It remained under family ownership for 30 years until being sold to L’Oréal in 2006 and then Brazilian company Natura which sold it on to Aurelius.

The business said it had faced an "extended period" of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a "difficult trading environment" for the retail sector.

Full list of The Body Shop closures in Scotland

East Kilbride

Edinburgh Gyle Centre

Edinburgh Princes Mall

Glasgow Braehead

Glasgow Fort

Glasgow Silverburn

Glasgow Station

Perth

Full list of The Body Shop closures in the UK