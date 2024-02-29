The Body Shop has announced it is closing 75 branches across the UK, including eight in Scotland.
Shops in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Perth and South Lanarkshire have been singled out for closure after the skincare and beauty chain announced it is going into administration.
The shops will close in the next four to six weeks, The Body Shop said, with 489 jobs to be lost as a result.
Read more: The Body Shop to close 75 more stores in the coming weeks
It comes after the retailer announced plans to close almost half of its 198 outlets in the UK, putting more than 2,000 jobs at risk.
Seven shops were shut last week in the first part of the restructuring.
Joint administrator Tony Wright said: "In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.
“The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”
The Body Shop said it will keep 116 UK stores open.
Founded in Brighton in 1976, the brand was based on a ethical business model which would prove to be decades ahead of its time.
It remained under family ownership for 30 years until being sold to L’Oréal in 2006 and then Brazilian company Natura which sold it on to Aurelius.
The business said it had faced an "extended period" of financial challenges under past owners, coinciding with a "difficult trading environment" for the retail sector.
Full list of The Body Shop closures in Scotland
-
East Kilbride
-
Edinburgh Gyle Centre
-
Edinburgh Princes Mall
-
Glasgow Braehead
-
Glasgow Fort
-
Glasgow Silverburn
-
Glasgow Station
-
Perth
Full list of The Body Shop closures in the UK
-
Aylesbury
-
Banbury
-
Barnstaple
-
Basildon
-
Battersea
-
Bedford
-
Beverley
-
Bexleyheath
-
Blackburn
-
Blackpool
-
Bournemouth Commercial Rd
-
Bolton
-
Brixton
-
Broughton Park
-
Bury
-
Camberley
-
Carlisle
-
Carmarthen
-
Chippenham
-
Cirencester
-
Croydon
-
Didcot
-
Durham
-
East Kilbride
-
Edinburgh Gyle Centre
-
Edinburgh Princes Mall
-
Epsom
-
Fareham
-
Farnborough
-
Glasgow Braehead
-
Glasgow Fort
-
Glasgow Silverburn
-
Glasgow Station
-
Grimsby
-
Halifax
-
Harlow
-
Hastings
-
Hempstead Valley
-
High Wycombe
-
Huddersfield
-
Hull
-
Ilford
-
Ipswich
-
Isle of Wight
-
Islington
-
Kendal
-
Kings Lynn
-
Leeds White Rose
-
Lewisham Centre
-
Lichfield
-
Loughborough
-
Luton
-
Macclesfield
-
Middlesbrough
-
Morpeth
-
Newton Abbot
-
Northampton
-
Oldham
-
Perth
-
Peterborough Queensgate
-
Portsmouth
-
Regent Street
-
Salisbury
-
Stafford
-
Stanstead Airside
-
Stratford Upon Avon
-
Swansea
-
Telford
-
Thanet
-
Trowbridge
-
Wakefield Trinity Walk
-
Walthamstow
-
Wigan
-
Woking
-
Wolverhampton
