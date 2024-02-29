The Honourable Lord Weir, a serving judge of the Supreme Courts in Scotland and former sheriff on the All Scotland Sheriff Personal Injury Court will chair the Public Inquiry.

Professor Stephen Wigmore, Regius Chair of Clinical Surgery and Head of the Department of Surgery at the University of Edinburgh, will chair the Independent Clinical Reviews for patients who wish to take part.

While the patients' group welcomed the move, members said it was vital that the patients and their legal representatives are given input to the Terms of Reference for the Public Inquiry.

Jules Rose, of the campaign group, said: “I’m glad that the next steps have been announced, but it’s been like getting blood from a stone.

"We’ve had to shame the Scottish Government to get some, any, movement.

"These delays are unacceptable – harmed patients and their families need support and answers now. Some have waited more than 10 years.

“The group and I, along with our legal representation, will be scrutinising the announcements.

"Both recent revelations about their definition of ‘independence’ of those involved in establishing these processes, and historical failures at doing truly ‘independent’ reports, makes us understandably cynical regarding their decisions.

"They must not be allowed to continue marking their own homework."

Mr Eljamel was employed by NHS Tayside from 1995 to 2014, and concerns about his practice were first raised to NHS Tayside in 2011.

He was suspended in 2013 after several complaints and a review by the Royal College of Surgeons in England.

The Health Secretary will meet with Lord Weir to discuss a planned meeting with patients in the coming weeks, so that Terms of Reference can be agreed for the inquiry.

A plan will also be drawn up and published which sets out the processes and a delivery timeframe for establishing an inquiry team.

The Independent Clinical Reviews will start in April, a Scottish Government spokesman said.

To ensure the Chair is able to draw on expertise in Mr Eljamel’s area of practice, he will be supported by a number of expert neurosurgeons.

Mr Gray said: "I have met with Mr Eljamel’s former patients, including some outside parliament last week, and understand the strength of their feelings and the importance of progressing these investigations as quickly as possible.

“Mr Eljamel’s former patients have the right to answers and we must learn from their experiences to try and ensure this does not happen again.

"The people of Scotland must have confidence in our National Health Service and I plan for the Public Inquiry and Independent Clinical Reviews to help restore any lost trust.

"Our approach of establishing independent clinical reviews to run alongside the Public Inquiry will give patients the option of having a personalised review of their care – something that would not have been possible within the remit of the Public Inquiry."

Elizabeth Rose, Founding Director of LM Medilaw, who represent the majority of patients affected, said: "This is a significant day in what has been a very long and painful journey to date for all of the patients we represent.

"We welcome the appointment of Lord Weir and look forward to working with him to find answers and justice for our clients.

"We particularly welcome the Cabinet Secretary’s confirmation that our clients will be consulted and given the opportunity to contribute to the Terms of Reference.

"It is vital that this Inquiry is as open and wide as possible, so that no questions are left unanswered and that justice is achieved for all harmed patients."

Lord Weir was appointed as a judge of the Supreme Courts in April 2020, having sat as a temporary judge of the Court of Session from 2017.

Professor Wigmore works in Hepatobiliary-Pancreatic Surgical Services and the Edinburgh Transplant Unit at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Ms Rose added: “We were told by the Scottish Government that the individual clinical reviews were to be established quickly and separately to a Public Inquiry so as not to delay – but we’ve seen a longer delay to that process than the Public Inquiry Chair announcement today.

Many of the victims are living with significant adverse health.

“The Public Inquiry is necessary, not only for our patients, but also for the public – we’ve exposed how poor governance allowed this to happen, we’ve exposed malpractices, and we’ve shown how these things can continue to happen.

"The Public Inquiry is also going to help safeguard the care of every other patient in NHS Scotland going forward.

"I have been assured by Neil Gray that the Public Inquiry’s Terms of Reference will be developed with our input.

"We all want the answers that the Public Inquiry will surface, but let’s also get on with the individual clinical review processes and stop dithering about whilst we slowly die out."