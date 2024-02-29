Lecturers have previously engaged in action short of a strike, including working to rule and a boycott of resulting.

Last month saw a two week period of rolling strikes, with a nationwide walkout taking place on Thursday.

EIS General Secretary Andrea Bradley said, “Scotland’s college lecturers remain united and resolute in their campaign to secure a fair pay settlement from college employers. Scotland’s college lecturers last received a pay rise two-and-a-half years ago in August 2021.

"During this period, the country has endured a crippling cost-of-living crisis, with soaring prices for essentials such as food and clothing, heating and housing. Yet, the only offers to have come from college employers are sub-inflation and represent a real-terms pay cut for Scotland’s hard-working college lecturers.

“Rather than seeking to resolve the dispute, college principals have instead made the situation worse by threatening to withhold pay from lecturers engaged in a work-to-rule and resulting boycott as part of a legitimate programme of industrial action.

"This reprehensible threat runs counter to the Scottish Government’s stated opposition to Westminster anti-trade union laws and violates every policy of sound industrial relations and Fair Work principles.

“The EIS-FELA programme of industrial action, including a rolling schedule of further days of strike action, will continue until our members receive a fair pay offer that properly reflects the invaluable work that they do.

"It is way past time for Scotland’s college principals and the Scottish Government to listen to the united voice of Scotland’s Further Education lecturers, students and the communities that colleges serve. Only an improved and fair pay offer can end this dispute.”

Minister for further education Graeme Dey MSP said it was "deeply disappointing" that no further talks were planned, and warned "this government is not in a position" to provide more money for a pay deal.

CES Scotland director Gavin Donoghue said plans had been put in place to mitigate the strikes, and it was expected most colleges would remain open.

He said: “It is deeply regrettable that students are, once again, facing disruption to their learning due to industrial action taken by the EIS-Fela and Unison.

“Today’s strike and other industrial action, like the resulting boycott, will not lead to an improved pay offer to trade unions. Colleges simply cannot offer to give what they do not have, especially when Government funding is set to fall by nearly 5% in 2024-25.

“Despite unprecedented financial pressures, colleges have put forward a substantial pay offer which, if accepted by trade unions, would keep college lecturers in Scotland as the UK’s best paid.

“For support staff, the same offer would mean an average pay rise of nearly 16% from September this year.

“The employers’ full and final pay offer has already been overwhelmingly accepted by Unite and GMB members.

“We urge EIS-Fela and Unison to cancel their industrial action and follow the example of their fellow trade unions by putting the pay offer to their members in a ballot.”