I was honoured to be a small part of the annual LA Burns Bash at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica, USA.

Hosted by the one and only Ross King MBE, the Scottish King of Hollywood and Burns enthusiast Daniel Bee, it is the Burns Supper to end all Burns Suppers.

All in support of BAFTA LA’s Scottish Scholarships which provides financial support to Scottish students studying the creative arts in the US.

It raises a phenomenal amount each year through the hard work and dedication of Ross and the team.

Ross always said that he wanted to create a Burns Supper that Robert Burns would actually want to attend if he were here today.

So as you can imagine the evening is bursting with song, laughter, the most glittering guest list and ever flowing whisky!

Hollywood’s A-list comes out to support Ross and party like the Bard would have wanted – Gerard Butler, Outlander star Sam Heughan, the legendary Lulu, Gary Barlow and superstar royalty, Catherine Zeta Jones and Michael Douglas, to name but a few over the years.

All guests receive a WeeBox with gifts from our Scottish makers. I curate the gifts carefully for the US audience and it’s not just about the gift itself, but the story it tells and the tradition it upholds.

This year I chose Scottish Fine Soap, Ochil Fudge, The Wee Book Company, Gist Jewellery and The Herring Girls … watching Americans eating tablet for the first time is always a treat in itself!

Amy Irving of BIOEFFECT skincare does an incredible job of organising the goodie bags. The night is just so generous and all the guests feel truly spoiled.

This year, John Barrowman gave a riveting Address to the Haggis in his Scottish accent and then wowed us with his incredible voice as he sang the Bonnie Banks.

Madonna’s piper and Glenfiddich ambassador Lorne Cousin gave the Toast to the Lassies followed by Iona Cairns of the Isle of Harris Distillery who did all of us lassies proud with her Reply from the Lassies.

Needless to say we all enjoyed Glenfiddich whisky and Harris Gin courtesy of them both.

Talent on the night was just mind blowing. Trish Tindall composer and performer wowed us with a number from her Burns Musical, the Plough Boys kept the fiddles going all night and Fran Healy of Travis, brought the house down with Why Does It Always Rain On Me.

He followed up with a surprise rendition of Billy Connolly’s classic The Welly Boot Song!

The room looked incredible thanks to the amazing work of Charley King and her company Bluebell Events.

Charley pulls together her top team of vendors to re create a Scottish castle atmosphere and to evoke the feeling that you are dining at her favourite restaurant The Witchery in Edinburgh.

All in all it was a wonderful night at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica, a night Rabbie himself would have loved – Ross, you outdid yourself again!

Charley of Bluebell Events said: “The WeeBoxes were the cherry on top of the cake that took the party to another level – thank you so much coming out here and all the effort that you put into making them all perfect.”

If you are a Scottish maker and want to get involved with WeeBox email hello@weebox.co.uk

WeeBox is the perfect gift for loved ones abroad. Gift today using code WeeBoxGift20 at weebox.co.uk/gifting for 20% off