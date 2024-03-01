The Press and Journal even carried a brutal front page describing Keir Starmer and Anas Sarwar as “traitors.”

And as much as the SNP have attempted to make the most of this, they’ve not been the biggest friends to the industry in recent years adopting a presumption against all new North Sea developments, and opposing Rosebank and Cambo developments.

So it should be the Tories who are benefiting the most here. Right?

Well, that’s not what a new Scottish poll suggests.

Survation found that across Scotland, the SNP are on 38% of the vote and five points clear of Labour’s 33%. Meanwhile, the Tories are down at 15%, ahead of the Lib Dems on 8%.

In the North East, the survey, carried out for Quantum Communications, finds the SNP 22 points ahead. Labour is in second on 25%, with the Tories down at 16%.

It is a sub-sample which means you should take this with a hefty pinch of salt, but it will no doubt alarm the party faithful as they gather in Aberdeen’s gloomy Teca Event Complex for their two day conference.

Nevertheless, Adam Morris, former head of media for the Scottish Conservatives, is pragmatic if not optimistic.

He said the party north of the could do okay if they can put some distance between themselves and the chaos of colleagues in Westminster.

“While there’s no doubt the Scottish Conservatives are being dragged down by the party’s chaos in England, they could still have a strong showing north of the border,” he said.

“They have a good presence in some areas, especially the north-east, and a number of strong candidates will be in with a good shout of retaining or winning their seat.

“It’s not easy to keep their distance from the wider UK party, but it also represents their best chance of increasing the number of Scottish Conservative MPs going back down to Westminster.”

Rishi Sunak will address members today before answering questions from press. He’ll be keen to talk about oil and gas, though, given the last week, he’ll almost certainly face questions on some of that Westminster chaos, particularly on islamophobia.

That row was sparked when Lee Anderson, the party’s former deputy chairman, claimed “Islamists” had “got control” of London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

While the party suspended him after he refused to apologise, a number of prominent Tories have rallied around.

It's prompted an internal debate about the definition of “Islamophobia.”

While Labour, the SNP and the Lib Dems adopted the the all-party parliamentary group (APPG) on British Muslims’ 2019 definition of the term, the UK Conservative Party did not.

Awkwardly, the Scottish Tories did.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Meghan Gallacher pictured with party colleagues Douglas Ross and Stephen Kerr. (Image: PA)

That might be something he’ll Douglas Ross will be asked about at an “in conversation” event this afternoon before his speech tomorrow.

It will be deputy leader and rising star Meghan Gallacher who gets to open conference.

We’ve been told to expect her to call for the end of the Bute House Agreement so that the Scottish Greens are sent back to the “extreme fringes of our politics, where they belong”.

She’ll also tell delegates that the SNP has “no plan” for schools, the NHS, or the economy, but only for “their political obsession.”

“In less than two years, the SNP have set out 10 plans for an independent Scotland. They are not worth the paper they are written on," she'll say,

Alister Jack will be here too in what will be his final appearance at conference as Scottish Secretary.

He's a favourite of the party faithful having now served loyally in the governments of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak.

We can also expect appearances from Michael Gove - though he has reportedly ruled out any late night dancing. Tory party chairman Richard Holden will be making an appearance too, as well most of the candidates selected for this year's general election.

Aberdeen's Teca is a massive space, and the Scottish Tories are only taking up a small part of it. The big draw at the venue tonight will be Fast Love - A Tribute to George Michael.

It's a show, the posters say, "for the fans."

Sunak and Ross will be hoping their time at the complex will have a similar appeal.