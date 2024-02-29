George Galloway could be set to return to Parliament as polls close in the Rochdale by-election.
A chaotic contest drew to a close at 10pm, with the Labour candidate Azhar Ali dumped by the party for comments he made about Israel.
Mr Ali still appeared on the ballot next to the party logo, however, as it was too late to withdraw him as a candidate.
Former Rochdale MP Simon Danczuk is also standing under the Reform UK banner, Iain Donaldson is the Liberal Democrat candidate and as is traditional in by-elections there are a number of comedy candidates including Ravin Rodent Subortna of the Monster Raving Loony Party.
However, the favourite with bookmakers' is George Galloway.
Read More: George Galloway 'favourite for Rochdale by-election'
Standing under the banner of the Workers Party of Britain, Mr Galloway has targeted his campaign squarely at the town's large Muslim population.
A long-time advocate for Palestine, he has been scathingly critical of Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and his support for Israel.
Here's what you need to know about the man who is looking to be Rochdale's next MP.
Who is George Galloway?
Born in Dundee's Irish quarter in August 1954, Mr Galloway became the youngest-ever chair of the Scottish Labour Party in 1981.
He was elected as the Labour MP for Glasgow Hillhead - later Glasgow Kelvin - in 1987 but was expelled from the party in 2005 after being found guilty on four of five charges of bringing the party into disrepute for comments he made about the war in Iraq.
What has he done since?
Mr Galloway joined the Respect Party following his expulsion from Labour, and won the seat of Bethnal Green and Bow at the 2005 general election.
He then stood for Poplar and Limehouse in 2010 but finished in third place.
Two years later, however, Mr Galloway secured one of the biggest upsets in British political history when he won the Bradford West by-election, taking over 50% of the vote.
He was defeated at the general election two years later and has since been unsuccessful in standing to be an MP in Manchester Gorton, West Bromwich East and Batley & Spen.
Mr Galloway finished seventh in voting for London Mayor in 2016, and has also twice attempted to become an MSP.
In 2011 he stood on the Glasgow list for Respect but was not elected, and in 2021 he stood under the banner of All For Unity, a unionist party, for the South of Scotland list.
What are his political positions?
Mr Galloway was a vocal critic of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and is a prominent advocate for Palestine.
He has been a longtime supporter of devolution but is opposed to Scottish independence. He was in favour of leaving the European Union in the 2016 Brexit referendum.
He describes himself as a socialist and a trade unionist.
Read More: The gladiator in a fedora: Kevin McKenna meets George Galloway
What else is he known for?
Mr Galloway hosts a bi-weekly television programme and previously hosted a radio phone-in on TalkSPORT.
Arguably his most famous political moment came not in the House of Commons but before the US senate.
As part of the oil-for-food hearings the MP was named as an "allocation holder" on documents from Iraq.
In a blistering address, Mr Galloway accused senators of creating "the mother of all smokescreens", and described them as having made a "schoolboy howler" by confusing important dates.
He declared: "I am here today - but last week you already found me guilty. You traduced my name around the world without ever having asked me a single question, without ever having contacted me, without ever having written to me or telephoned me, without any contact with me whatsoever - and you call that justice.
"What counts is not the names on the paper. What counts is where's the money, senator? Who paid me money, senator? Who paid me hundreds of thousands of dollars?
"The answer to that is nobody - and if you had anybody who paid me a penny, you would have produced them here today."
The following year he appeared on Celebrity Big Brother where he infamously, as part of a task, pretended to be a cat and drank imaginary milk from the cupped hands of fellow housemate Rula Lenska.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here