A plan to build 145 student flats on the site of one of Scotland’s most famous music and nightclub venues has been approved.
The club that hosted bands including The Ramones, The Clash and Pink Floyd closed last year after decades as a cultural venue.
The Atik in Edinburgh's West Tollcross, previously known as the Cavendish, was also later a focus for dance nights.
The venue also appeared in the T2: Trainspotting movie. Plans were lodged last year for the redevelopment of the site.
Now councillors have agreed that the project goes ahead after it was recommended by planning officials.
Planners said: "The uses are compatible with the mixed use character of the surrounding city centre area and the student use will not have an adverse impact in terms of a balanced community.
"The proposal is of an appropriate design and scale and will comprehensively regenerate the site."
They added: "It will be sustainable incorporating clean energy features and cycle parking and is situated in a sustainable and accessible location near public transport.
"The proposal will contribute to local living and 20-minute neighbourhoods and supplement the vitality and viability of the adjacent Tollcross Town Centre."
A statement prepared on behalf of Silvermills Estates and Land Ltd with Fletcher Joseph Architects, Scott Hobbs and Big Lolly accompanies the application for the demolition of existing buildings to create purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) with ground floor commercial uses including retail, a cafe and gym.
"The vacant nightclub premises has been in the client’s ownership for over forty years operating via various tenancies as an evening entertainment venue," the statement said.
It said there had been "a decline in trading performance, both during and post-Covid".
"A lack of investment during the tenancy allowed the building to fall into a state of disrepair, with functional equipment, fixtures and fittings removed upon departure, the building now requires significant capital investment to become operable."
It continued: "The vision for the site is to respond to the demand for PBSA in the area and deliver a scheme that adds value to the site and the wider area of West Tollcross.
"A nightclub venue that was associated with anti-social behavior is to be replaced with a carefully organised, modern development that delivers a range of uses with a sustainable, well-designed approach."
