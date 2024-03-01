A Glasgow chef has been featured in the latest series of a Netflix travel show hosted by the creator of long running US sitcom.
Now in its seventh season, the latest instalment of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ sees host Philip Rosenthal’s travels bring him to Scotland in search of the food and drink spots that make our neighbourhoods great.
During his visit, he’s invited to Ga Ga on Dumbarton Road, where he meets with Julie Lin for ‘delicious scran, delightful cocktails and a good old chat about life’.
A rising star of the UK’s culinary scene, Lin takes ‘inspiration from her Malaysian-Scottish roots to develop the Malaysian and South East Asian cooking she is known for.
Rosenthal, who is best known as the writer and creator of Everybody Loves Raymond, said: “Aside from hearing great things about Ga Ga from a number of different sources, we loved the idea of trying a Malaysian restaurant in Scotland.
“And it did not disappoint, not to mention how wonderfully charming Julie is.
“As we find almost everywhere we go, the people are what makes Scotland so special. The food is wonderful and the scenery and history are outstanding, but it’s always the people.”
No stranger to the small screen, Lin last year appeared on both Saturday Kitchen and the Hairy Bikers Go Local and is a former Masterchef quarter-finalist.
She said: “As a huge fan of Phil and the show, it was an honour to host him at Ga Ga as part of the Scotland episode of the new season of the show.
“We share a lot of the same ethos when it comes to food, including that the best quality ingredients come from as close to the source as possible.
“That’s what Ga Ga is all about; taking flavoursome foods from Scotland’s larder and marrying them up with Malaysian and South East Asian cooking techniques that help their deliciousness stand out.
“One of the main reasons I became a chef is that I adore the joy that comes from cooking for people I love and sitting down to enjoy a meal with Phil felt like we’d been friends for years. I cannot wait for people to see it.”
All episodes of ‘Somebody Feed Phil’ are available to stream on Netflix from today, Friday March 1.
