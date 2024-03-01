The SNP has extended its lead over Labour in Scotland as the Tories fell to their worst level of support since Liz Truss was leader, a poll suggests.
A survey of 1,043 people in Scotland by Survation showed the SNP had increased its support at the next general election by two percentage points to 38% when compared to the same poll in January.
Labour, meanwhile, dropped by one point to 33% and the Scottish Tories dropped by one point to 15%.
The Scottish Tories, who will kick off their annual conference in Aberdeen on Friday, have not dropped to that level in a Survation poll since September 2022 – in the wake of Liz Truss’ ill-fated mini-budget.
The Lib Dems, however, remained on 8% compared to last month’s poll.
SNP depute leader Keith Brown said the party was not complacent ahead of the vote expected later this year.
“It’s encouraging to see people continue to put their trust in the SNP to deliver for the people of Scotland,” he said.
“But we won’t take a single vote for granted and we will keep working hard to stand up and protect Scotland’s values.
“Westminster is not working for Scotland. The cost-of-living crisis is hammering Scottish households and neither Labour or the Tories are offering any alternative to broken Brexit Britain.”
A spokesman for the Scottish Tories said: “Voters know that in swathes of seats across Scotland only the Scottish Conservatives can beat the scandal-ridden SNP and move the focus from their independence obsession to people’s real priorities, like economic growth and Scotland’s ailing public services.”
Survation chief executive Damian Lyons said: “While this poll shows a modest lead for the SNP over Labour, this is the largest SNP lead over Labour we have recorded since May 2023.
“Were these results to be replicated at a general election, the SNP would remain the largest party in Scotland in terms of seats though Labour would see a number of gains in their former areas of strength.”
Alan Roden, the co-CEO of Quantum Communications, which commissioned the poll, added: “This year’s general election is not a foregone conclusion, but it appears to be a two-horse race when it comes to winning most seats.”
