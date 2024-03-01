Tourist attractions across Scotland had a welcome boost in visitor numbers last year despite the rising cost of living and inflationary pressures, figures have shown.
Attractions recorded 48,635,638 visits in 2023, an increase of 7,133,336 since 2022 as the sector saw a return to the numbers enjoyed pre-Covid.
Data from the Moffat Centre at Glasgow Caledonian University, and the Association of Scottish Visitor Attractions (ASVA), shows free attractions racked up 30,605,269 visits, up 4,354,960 on the previous year.
The overall number of visitors to paid-for attractions increased 19.2% in 2023 to 18,080,369.
Edinburgh Castle remained the most popular paid for attraction in Scotland, with numbers increasing last year by 41.5% to 1,904,723 since 2022.
The National Museum of Scotland remained the number one free attraction with numbers increasing 10.8% to 2,186,841.
The National Galleries of Scotland: National recorded a 43.8% increase to 1,836,057; while St Giles Cathedral up 37.6% to 1,473,211; and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum, up 32.2% to 1,283,882; also enjoyed a busy year.
READ MORE: Scottish tourism body appoints Skye hotelier to key role
Banksy’s first exhibition in 14 years saw visitor numbers for Glasgow’s Gallery of Modern Art jump by 60.4% since 2022 to 510,936.
The Royal Yacht Britannia welcomed 361,175 visitors in 2023, up 51.1%.
Chris Greenwood, senior research fellow at the Moffat Centre, said: “Despite many headwinds experienced by businesses and consumers, visitor numbers have been robust. The overall performance is very positive.
“Consumer sentiment studies have shown greater price sensitivity among consumers relating to travel and tourism but a desire to travel remains.
“Price-sensitive visitors have a wealth of free attractions to choose from and our paid attractions continue to appeal to both international and domestic visitors alike.”
READ MORE: West Highlands contribute strongly to Scotland's economy
A total of 616 attractions across Scotland provided data for this year’s visitor attraction monitor report.
Michael Golding, chief executive of ASVA, said: “Our sector’s relentless focus on delivering exceptional visitor experiences has been key to our recovery.
“The consistent upward trend in visitor numbers year after year is a result of the hard work of businesses.
“This resurgence of visitors is crucial, not only to our attractions and the tourism sector but also plays a significant role in bolstering the wider Scottish economy and supporting the communities that surround these attractions.”
“Despite facing ongoing challenges, our unwavering commitment to quality ensures Scotland’s position as a preferred destination for both UK and international visitors, promising continued growth, innovation, and sustainability.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here