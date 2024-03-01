Humza Yousaf has announced he and his wife are expecting a baby this summer, saying they are “delighted” to be adding to their family.
The First Minister said his wife Nadia El-Nakla is due to give birth in July.
It will be the first time a Scottish First Minister has had a child while in office.
The couple already have two children – their daughter Amal is four and Mr Yousaf is stepfather to 14-year-old Maya.
Mr Yousaf has previously spoken publicly about miscarriages the couple have suffered.
As he spoke about his desire to improve miscarriage care last September, he revealed he and Ms El-Nakla have lost four pregnancies – “two before our daughter was born and another two after”.
Announcing his wife is expecting again on Friday, he thanked staff at the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for the “wonderful support” they have provided.
In a statement, Mr Yousaf said: “Nadia and I are delighted to announce that we are expecting a new addition to our family in July.
“We want to thank the early pregnancy unit at Ninewells Hospital who have provided wonderful support to Nadia and our family through the early stages of her pregnancy.
“We are incredibly grateful for the love that we have received from our family and friends upon sharing our news with them.
“Our daughters, Maya and Amal, are both very excited to meet the new baby.”
