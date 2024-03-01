A search has been launched for a Scottish lottery ticket-holder who has yet to come forward to claim at £1m prize.
The National Lottery say the ticket was bought in North Lanarkshire and was for the EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker game.
EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker guarantees to create a millionaire in every draw, but the winner from the EuroMillions draw on 16 February 2024 has still to claim their prize.
Players in the area are being urged to check and double-check their unique EuroMillions UK Millionaire Maker code to see if they are the winner.
For every EuroMillions line played, UK players automatically receive a EuroMillions Millionaire Maker code printed on their ticket.
The winning code on 16 February 2024 was HQPC 98478, and the lucky ticket-holder has until 14 August 2024 to claim their prize.
Anyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever reason, but who believes they have a genuine claim can still make a claim in writing to The National Lottery, but it must be within 30 days of the draw.
Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery said, “If you bought a EuroMillions ticket in North Lanarkshire for the draw on 16 February, it’s time to look everywhere - in the pockets of clothes you might have been wearing at the time, bags, in the car, wallets and purses and in that sideboard or drawer where we all tend to put bits and pieces - and check your tickets.
“Do you live or work in this area, do you have family and friends there who you were visiting or were you just passing through?
"We’re desperate to find this mystery ticket-holder and pay out their life-changing prize - imagine the possibilities for them. We have the champagne on ice and our fingers crossed that the lucky winner comes forward to claim their win.”
To help jog EuroMillions players' memories, Motherwell F.C. were in action in the Scottish Premiership on the day after the draw in question (Saturday 17 February), losing 2-0 away to Hearts in Edinburgh.
Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk.
Players can also tickets in shops. Playing online via the app or website means that your ticket is checked, and you get an email notification if you win a prize. You can also scan your retail tickets on the National Lottery app to check if you're a winner.
If no-one comes forward with the winning ticket before the prize claim deadline, then the prize money, plus all the interest it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded projects across the UK.
