A fatal accident inquiry is to be held into the death of a 26-year-old woman who was struck by part of a lorry while she was walking alongside the A82.
Chloe Morrison died on October 25, 2019, after being struck by the extended outrigger leg of a Scania lorry as she was walking along a footpath at Kerrowdown Mill near Drumnadrochit.
The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) has now lodged a First Notice to begin the court process for a Fatal Accident Inquiry (FAI) into the death.
A preliminary FAI hearing has now been set for April 18 at Inverness Sheriff Court.
It follows the prosecution and conviction of the lorry driver for a contravention of the Road Traffic Act 1988 after trial in the High Court of Justiciary at Inverness, the Crown Office said.
The vehicle was owned by Glenevin Ltd, a construction company based in Middlemuir, north of Aberdeen.
Procurator Fiscal Andy Shanks, who leads on death investigations for Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “The tragic death of Chloe Morrison occurred in circumstances giving rise to significant public concern and as such a discretionary FAI will be held.
“The lodging of the First Notice enables FAI proceedings to commence under the direction of the sheriff.
“Chloe’s family will continue to be kept informed of significant developments as court proceedings progress.”
The inquiry will explore the circumstances of Chloe’s death, with particular focus on the working arrangements within Glenevin Ltd regarding the use of lorry-mounted cranes by unqualified drivers.
It will also consider wider industry practice in respect of the use of vehicles like the Scania lorry by drivers not qualified to do so.
