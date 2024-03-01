The agent said the Ship Inn and Waterfront Restaurant in Fisher Street in Broughty Ferry is "an iconic traditional public house and restaurant, offering an impressive waterfront location and outstanding views in a popular and affluent area".

Graham + Sibbald said: "The charming property is located on the recently improved promenade overlooking the River Tay and Broughty Castle Museum.

"Proud of its traditional origins, The Ship Inn has kept its charm, with many traditional elements to the look and feel of the public areas. The property also benefits from an outdoor space for alfresco activities overlooking the river.

The riverside establishment has 'outstanding' views (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

"The business has, outwith Covid affected years, shown an increasing turnover year on year since the current owners acquired the premises."

Steve Cumming, the current licensee and director of Tayfield Investments Ltd, said: "My business partner Alan Storrier and I have looked after and cared for the Ship for 21 years now and as much as we love the place, the time has come to pass the mantle onto a new owner. We have been successful custodians of this iconic establishment and we expect the business to flourish under a new owner."

The pub and restaurant have almost 120 covers (Image: Graham + Sibbald)

Peter Seymour, director of hotel and leisure at Graham + Sibbald, said: "We are delighted to be entrusted with the sale of this wonderful establishment with such a strong reputation.

"We see a bright future for businesses like this with a good mix of sales and well-established position in the local market.”

Graham + Sibbald is inviting "offers in the region of £1.575m for the heritable interest."

Glasgow architecture firm of Charles Rennie Mackintosh sold

A historic Glasgow-based architecture firm which once counted Charles Rennie Mackintosh as a partner has moved into employee ownership.

Keppie Design, which was founded in 1854 by John Honeyman, has been a prominent name in Scottish architecture throughout its history. It has become the latest in a growing number of Scottish firms to make move into employee ownership, with the entire shareholding of the company transferring into an employee ownership trust

Scotch whisky chief calls for unity to meet 'common challenges'

The chief of Chivas Brothers is the new chairman of the Scotch Whisky Association.

Jean-Etienne Gourgues, who has led Dumbarton-based Chivas since July 2021, has been appointed to the post at the distillers' body for a two-year term. He declared it was “vital” that the industry unites to meet its “common challenges”.