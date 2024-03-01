The owners of an imposing country house hotel located near Glasgow have put the property, which was home to the original Clan Kincaid, up for sale as they prepare to retire after 45 years.
John and Morag Thomson have appointed DM Hall to bring to market Kincaid House Hotel in the village of Milton of Campsie. Located at the foot of the Campsie Fells, the castellated villa was home to the original Clan Kincaid, one of whose family members famously helped recapture Edinburgh Castle from the English during Scotland’s bloody wars of independence.
The present building dates back to 1690 and there is evidence of a house being situated on the site in the 12th century. The property was reconstructed around 1812 and designed by architect David Hamilton, known as the “Father of Glasgow Architecture” and the designer of Airth Castle.
John Thomson has a 45-year association with Kincaid House, first as manager for former owners Allied Brewers and then as the owner who, in conjunction with Historic Scotland, oversaw an extensive restoration of the building between 1994 and 1998.
“The restoration was fantastic, but we also invested huge sums of money in fixtures and fittings and projects such as adding the capacious conservatory and maintaining the historic building," he said.
“During the restoration, it became clear that several aspects of the building were much older than 1690 and we kept finding little treasures such as a fireplace behind a wall beside a staircase.
READ MORE: Glasgow firm of Charles Rennie Mackintosh now staff-owned
“It was one of the highlights of our tenure as owners and I am very proud to have been involved in the history of the building. However, 45 years is a long shift and we feel now, it is the right time to retire. We wish nothing but the best for the next custodians.”
Kincaid House is a licensed hotel with nine en-suite letting rooms and three staff/overflow rooms. Last refurbished and upgraded in 2019, it has a function suite for 100 covers along with two additional dining areas and a separate bar. Within the former stables, which is linked to the main house, there is the Stables Bar which provides a more informal drinking and eating area.
Margaret Mitchell of DM Hall, who is overseeing the sale, said: “There has already been extensive interest in the property, which is of a character seldom seen on the market.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here