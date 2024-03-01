The present building dates back to 1690 and there is evidence of a house being situated on the site in the 12th century. The property was reconstructed around 1812 and designed by architect David Hamilton, known as the “Father of Glasgow Architecture” and the designer of Airth Castle.

The function room has capacity for up to 100 people (Image: DM Hall)

John Thomson has a 45-year association with Kincaid House, first as manager for former owners Allied Brewers and then as the owner who, in conjunction with Historic Scotland, oversaw an extensive restoration of the building between 1994 and 1998.

“The restoration was fantastic, but we also invested huge sums of money in fixtures and fittings and projects such as adding the capacious conservatory and maintaining the historic building," he said.

“During the restoration, it became clear that several aspects of the building were much older than 1690 and we kept finding little treasures such as a fireplace behind a wall beside a staircase.

“It was one of the highlights of our tenure as owners and I am very proud to have been involved in the history of the building. However, 45 years is a long shift and we feel now, it is the right time to retire. We wish nothing but the best for the next custodians.”

Kincaid House is a licensed hotel with nine en-suite letting rooms and three staff/overflow rooms. Last refurbished and upgraded in 2019, it has a function suite for 100 covers along with two additional dining areas and a separate bar. Within the former stables, which is linked to the main house, there is the Stables Bar which provides a more informal drinking and eating area.

Margaret Mitchell of DM Hall, who is overseeing the sale, said: “There has already been extensive interest in the property, which is of a character seldom seen on the market.”