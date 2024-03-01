The man behind the music of Holywood blockbusters such as Forrest Gump, The Bodyguard and Predator will visit Scotland when Sands: International Film Festival of St Andrews returns this year.
Two-Time Academy Award Nominated Composer Alan Silvestri host a talk about his career at the University of St Andrews’ when the celebration of cinema gets underway in April.
Mr Silvestri is one of several special guests confirmed to be making an appearance at this year’s Sand festival, with the Fife red carpet also welcoming Casting Director Debra Zane, and Record-Breaking Director Joe Russo.
READ MORE: Why now is the perfect time to visit St Andrews
In his decades-long career, he has worked on more than 100 films including Romancing the Stone, Back to the Future, Polar Express, Ready Player One, Stuart Little, Night at the Museum and dozens more.
Debra Zane’s credits include The Hunger Games franchise, Ocean’s Eleven, Catch Me if You Can and American Beauty. Zane was actively involved in the effort to establish the newly created Oscar for Best Achievement in Casting.
Renowned Hollywood director Joe Russo (Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man) will also return to St Andrews for this year’s edition, as his independent studio AGBO helped found the festival.
Russo is expected to participate in a special conversation and host a mentoring session with local filmmakers.
"AGBO is delighted to once again co-sponsor this year's festival. Sands serves as a hub where the convergence of arts, culture, and technology takes place, all within the esteemed backdrop of St Andrews - one of the world's premier universities," he said.
Organisers say Sands will present an exciting and diverse international showcase of contemporary and classic cinema alongside a range of supporting events.
Festival Director Ania Trzebiatowska, a former Artistic Director of the Off Camera Film Festival in Krakow for 12 years and Programmer of the Sundance Film Festival since 2019, is in charge of this year’s screenings.
READ MORE: Petition to block Tiger Woods' new sports bar
She said: Trzebiatowska said, “I am so looking forward to welcoming our audiences and guests back to Sands. We are incredibly proud that our festival can be boutique in scale, but consistently ambitious. Which means that we get to showcase impactful work and prompt truly meaningful conversations.
“Our aim is to lean into the role that artists can play in uniting and inspiring us, as well as reminding us that visual storytelling is one of the greatest tools for creating the well-needed empathy, often lacking in today’s complicated world.”
Sands celebrates the early work of established filmmakers by shining a spotlight on their first and second features, staging unique opportunities for these filmmakers to reflect on this key period in their creative life and creating a platform for different generations of artists to connect, share skills, and discuss the inspirations and challenges they have encountered.
Sands also aims to provoke discussion about screen cultures, help build filmmaking skills and capacity in Scotland, and create a forum for local and international industry connections.
The festival is produced by the Byre Theatre, University of St Andrews, with the University’s Department of Film Studies also a key partner.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here