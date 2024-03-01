It is a weekday newsletter expertly curating the important headlines of the day in an easy-to-read format.

She said: "I like to think of it as a daily newspaper for a new generation.

"It's another way to get local news, it adds to how we interact with what is happening around us in the city.

"In the cluttered digital environment, these stories can get lost but these are issues which have a huge impact on our lives.

"Also, local news has lots of silver linings - as opposed to the persistent negative headlines from the national press that can lead to news burnout.

"When you look inwards and focus on your community, it can be very uplifting."

Dropping into subscribers' inbox every morning, The Wrap is free, contains no advertisements and takes less than five minutes to read.

She added: "The digital realm of local news can be stressful to navigate.

"This newsletter presents stories in a way that is easily digestible, highlighting the most important bits with the option to read more.

"It is inspired by The Edinburgh Minute newsletter by Michael MacLeod, who has been a huge part of getting The Wrap off the ground."

Marissa stressed the importance of anti-clickbait journalism, especially when it comes to crucial issues such as politics.

She said: "We are going into an election year and being in the know about what is happening around you, with your local councillors and within Glasgow City Council, makes you a more informed voter, which is key for democracy."

Beyond sharing information, The Wrap seeks to build an online community and reform the way people interact with the news cycle.

This is important to Marissa, a dedicated reporter who has been at the core of the city's current affairs for over two years.

She focused on issues such as the LEZ rollout, the closure of Turning Point 218 due to cuts and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis on the hospitality sector.

She said: "I learned so much during my time at the Glasgow Times.

"The city is not without its problems but as a journalist, you also see the people working really hard and giving their time to make it a better place.

"And there are so many incredible journalists reporting tirelessly in Glasgow.

"I hope to make it easier for people to connect with these stories and those who tell them."

You can subscribe to The Glasgow Wrap here.