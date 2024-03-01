He was pronounced dead at the scene near the junction with Braehead Road, said police. His next of kin have been made aware.

Read more: Man and woman die after three-vehicle crash in Dumfries and Galloway

The driver of the bin lorry was uninjured, officers said.

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the boy’s family and friends at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and I would urge anyone who may have information which has not yet been passed to police to get in touch.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage from the area.

“Specially trained officers are supporting the family at this time."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Police Scotland by calling 101, quoting incident 0578 of 1 March, 2024.

Drivers were urged to avoid the area after the crash closed the road for several hours.