The business team revealed plans were under way earlier last month.

Now Gucci has contacted us with an update.

A spokesperson told The Herald: "The Italian luxury retailer Gucci will be opening its first standalone store outside of London in Edinburgh, later this year.

"Located on the luxury stylish shopping destination of Multrees Walk, the Gucci store will occupy an impressive corner location - formerly Hugo BOSS and Caffé Nero - and will span over 4,700 square metres of retail space."

Gucci said the store will open later this year (Image: Gucci)

We told how the company had applied for permission to do £750,000 worth of work across two units.

The Multrees Walk site in Edinburgh is considered to be a sought-after high-end brand showcase.

It is currently home to major brands including Louis Vuitton, Burberry and Canada Goose, with luxury car brand Genesis also recently taking space on the walk.

Owner Nuveen describes the street as "the essence of luxury shopping".

A building warrant to fit out the two units was submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council on behalf of the Italian fashion superbrand.