NHS staff including nurses, midwives and paramedics will see a reduction of 30 minutes in their working week from April 1 this year.
The move follows a recommendation from a working group set up to implement a previous commitment to cut the number of working hours as part of the 2023/24 pay deal.
The Scottish Government said that if it is not possible for staff to receive their 30-minute reduction due to service or staffing pressures "they will be recompensed accordingly" until such times as the reduction can be accomodated.
It is one of a number of measures to modernise the NHS Scotland Agenda for Change system and has been agreed with trade unions.
Other measures agreed include a consistent approach to 'Protected Learning Times' across all NHS boards.
The government says the changes will support NHS Scotland workforce recruitment, sustainability and retention.
Allied health professionals including porters will also see the reduction in their working hours.
Health Secretary Neil Gray said:“Our Agenda for Change system recognises the value, dedication and hard work of our staff and makes NHS Scotland an employer of choice.
“We expect NHS Boards to work in partnership with trade unions and staff to reduce the working week.
"This presents an opportunity to modernise how staff are rostered and work, ensuring that NHS Scotland is a leader in flexible and family friendly working practices.
“I am grateful to both Trade Union and Employer representatives for working in partnership with us to develop these reforms to help modernise our service.”
Analysis of the initial 30-minute reduction will be used to help inform the best way to roll out the remaining reductions in the working week in future years.
