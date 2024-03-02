READ MORE: Alarming talk on future of free university tuition in Scotland

The cost in Glasgow comprises an average house price of £179,386, and average conveyancing, surveying and transaction tax costs of £1,483, £420 and £87 respectively.

Blackpool is ranked the most affordable UK city for first-time buyers with an average total cost to buy a house of £135,995. It is followed by Kingston upon Hull in second place with an average total cost of £139,934. Stoke-on-Trent is third in the table with an average total cost of £143,642.

Glasgow is more affordable than Swansea. The research ranks Swansea as the 10th most affordable UK city for first-time buyers with the average total cost of buying a house in the city put at £195,687.

The average total cost of buying a house in Edinburgh comprises an average house price of £337,537, and average conveyancing, surveying and transaction tax costs of £1,683, £570, and £6,503 respectively, according to The Co-operative Bank.

In London, the average total cost of buying a house is £547,560, according to the research. In Bristol, it is £353,033.

Warren Cain, head of mortgage products at The Co-operative Bank, said: “If you’re planning to buy your first home, the very first step is to save up money for a deposit. Typically, you’ll need to save a minimum of 10% of the cost of the property you want to buy. There are government schemes available to help you do this, like the Lifetime ISA (LISA) which lets you earn up to £1,000 extra a year through a 25% government bonus.

“You’ll also need to figure out how much you can afford to spend and create a budget.”