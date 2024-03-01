In it he said people were free to march for human rights but not to call for "violent jihad", and said a new framework for policing protest will be laid out this month.

A man standing at the gates to Downing Street heckled the Prime Minister, who began speaking at around 5.45pm.

Mr Sunak said: "What started as protest on our streets has descended into intimidation, threats and planned acts of violence.

"Jewish children fearful to wear their school uniform lest it reveal their identity, Muslim women abused in the street for the actions of a terrorist group they have no connection with, now our democracy itself is a target."

Read More: Prime Minister says SNP wants to 'take Scotland back 300 years'

Targeting Mr Galloway specifically, the Prime Minister said: "It is beyond alarming that last night Rochdale elected a candidate who dismisses the horror of what happened on October 7, who glorifies Hezbollah and is endorsed by Nick Griffin, the racist former leader of the BNP."

Mr Galloway said: "I’m not responsible for whoever declares they endorse me… I’ve never met Mr Griffin and have no intention to.

"I don’t know what the glorifying of Hezbollah is all about but maybe he can tell me on Wednesday at Prime Minister’s Questions if he’s got the guts."

Mr Galloway added that he “abhors extremism just as much as (Mr Sunak)” and “also agreed with him when he said change can only come through the democratic process”.

Mr Sunak said he had met with police leaders this week and made "clear" the expectations the public have of them.

He continued: "I say this to the police: We will back you when you take action.

"This month the Government will implement a new robust framework with how we deal with this issue to ensure we are dealing with the root cause of this problem and that no extremist groups or organisations are being leant legitimacy by their actions and interactions with central Government.

"You cannot be part of our civil life if your agenda is to tear it down."

The Prime Minister cited a recent example of activists beaming the phrase "from the river to the sea" onto Big Ben, describing it as an antisemitic trope.

The phrase has proved controversial, with some interpreting it as a call to remove all Jewish people from the land which makes up Israel and Palestine while its defenders insist it means that the Palestinian people will be free from the West Bank on the River Jordan, to the Gaza Strip on the Mediterranean Sea.

Read More: 'This is for Gaza' — George Galloway wins chaotic Rochdale by-election

Israel's ruling Likud party used the phrase " between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty" in its first election manifesto and similar language has been used by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mr Sunak said: "I respect that the police have a tough job in policing the protests we have seen and that they are operationally independent. But we must draw a line.

"Yes, you can march and protest with passion. You can demand the protection of civilian life. But no, you cannot call for violent jihad. There is no context in which it can be acceptable to beam antisemitic tropes on to Big Ben in the middle of a vote on Israel, Gaza. And there can be no cause that you can use to justify the support of a prescribed terrorist group like Hamas.

"And yes, you can freely criticise the actions of this government – or, indeed, any government – that is a fundamental democratic right. But no, you cannot use that as an excuse to call for the eradication of a state or any kind of hatred, or antisemitism."

Mr Sunak continued: "Britain is a patriotic liberal democratic society with a proud past and a bright future. We’re a reasonable country and a decent people. Our story is one of progress of great achievements and enduring values.

"Immigrants who have come here have integrated and contributed. They have helped write the latest chapter in our island story. They have done this without being required to give up their identity.

"You can be a practising Hindu and a proud Briton, as I am, or a devout Muslim and a patriotic citizen, as so many are, or a committed Jewish person and the heart of your local community.

"And all underpinned by the tolerance of our established Christian church. We are a country where we love our neighbours and we are building Britain together."