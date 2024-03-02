SCOTTISH law firm Holmes Mackillop has promoted commercial litigation lawyer Craig Donnelly to the role of director.
Mr Donnelly, who joined the firm as senior associate exactly a year ago, brings a “wealth of experience in litigation and dispute resolution” to the post.
Holmes Mackillop noted that Mr Donnelly has taken an “unusual” approach to his legal career, after beginning his career as a recovery officer for HM Revenue & Customs. He took the Law Society of Scotland examination route to qualifying as a solicitor while working for a legal firm as a pre-diploma trainee, rather than studying for a law degree.
READ MORE: Expanding Scottish law firm targets the next generation
Mr Donnelly said: “Like many people, when I left school, I wasn’t sure what I wanted to do but I got a taste for litigation during my time at HM Revenue & Customs.
“I moved into private practice and was encouraged by the partner I worked for to qualify as a solicitor. Pursuing the alternative route to qualification allowed me to work whilst studying for the exams. It’s similar to an apprenticeship and offers a way to create greater diversity in the legal profession.”
Holmes Mackillop said Mr Donnelly will continue to act for a range of clients, including individuals, companies, and institutions, such as charitable bodies, in his new role. He has become one of nine directors who sit on the firm’s board.
READ MORE: Glasgow firm of Charles Rennie Mackintosh now staff-owned
Mr Donnelly said: “My appointment is an expression of confidence in my abilities as a litigator and demonstrates the company’s commitment to this area of the law.
“Growing the team is a priority. We have just recruited a junior litigation solicitor and we’ll be expanding further to deal with the growing demand for our services.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here