The proposals for an 87-bed student accommodation complex on the site of the Murrayfield Sports Bar, which is said to be popular with residents around Westfield Road in Edinburgh, was rejected on a vote related to flood risk.

Planning officials said: “The proposal demonstrates that on balance it is compliant with the development plan despite the site and area being at risk of flooding from a 1 in 200-year event in the future.

Councillors voted on flood risk (Image: Fletcher Joseph Architects/Google)

“The proposal will deliver a sustainable, well-designed development on a brownfield site that minimises environmental impact. The design is of a high quality and takes cues from the character of the surrounding area.”

They continued: “The Water of Leith is approximately 250 metres west of the site. The site is shown to be at risk of flooding from the Water of Leith based on the SEPA Flood Maps which provide high-level information on flood risk.

"The applicant's supporting documentation advises that in a 1-in-200-year flood event including an uplift of 56% for climate change the site would flood, leaving the development with no pedestrian access or egress in such an event."

They added: “Flood levels would be approximately 0.6 metres to 0.8 metres.

“Scottish Environment Protection Agency objects in principle to the application on the grounds of flood risk from the Water of Leith which they expect to put people or property at risk of flooding.”

Councillors voted eight to three in favour of rejecting the EH1 Students (Gorgie) Ltd application with Fletcher Joseph Associates on the grounds of flood risk concerns.